Ye’s Leaked Donda Doc. Explains Why He Threatened Jay-Z

A leaked Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Documentary is making it’s way around with the explanation as to why he wanted to sub out Jay-Z for DaBaby on the album. Fan’s were hyped at the time about Jay-Z being on ‘Jail’ and wasn’t feeling a DaBaby substitution.

The five-minute video offers a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye’s unorthodox creative process, which involved turning Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a makeshift recording studio and somewhat turbulent emotional state, featuring never-before-seen footage.

In one scene Kanye West is on the phone threatening to take anybody’s verse off the album, who doesn’t attend one of his listening parties, which were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Chicago’s Soldier Field.

“Everybody that’s not here, I’m taking their verses off,” …“I’m taking JAY-Z verse, I’m taking, if there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version.”

The biggest question is marketing master YE the leaker!?

Take a look at the leaked Kanye West Donda Sessions documentary footage.