CLOSE

Rap historian, DJ, and radio personality Colby Colb Tyner’s joins the show to discuss 50 years of Hip Hop!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hailing from humble beginnings, he nurtured his dreams of working in media straight out of high school at 17 years old. Colb landed and internship with Hip Hop pioneer Lady B at a Philly radio station, and took over her spot on the air when she departed just five years later. What he didn’t realize at the time was that this era was the start of an explosive new genre on the rise! He was able to meet many hip hop legends early in their careers—including our very own Da Brat.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Colby had the opportunity to interview artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Nas, and, so many more. He says that his most memorable was a interviewing Jay-Z before the success of ‘Reasonable Doubt’.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After finding old cassette tapes from his first radio show, he decided to recirculate these monumental interviews. Check out his podcast ‘Backstory with Colby Colb’, where he unpacks the the narrative journey of the men and women that shaped music. He also serves as the Senior Vice President of Radio One and Reach Media Inc., continuing to influence the culture.

Keep up with him @officialcolbycolb on social media.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

Lil Wayne Sits Down With Missy Elliott To Discuss The State of Hip Hop On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Colby Colb Talks 40 Years of Hip Hop on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com