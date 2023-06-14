Tank Is Defending Babyface “Somebody Has To Say Something”

CLOSE

Source: Kevin Rawls / Odyssey Garza / Majic 102.1Anita Baker and Babyface were suppose to be touring together but instead they have been caught up in the ‘Rapture’ of drama of Babyface being allegedly asked not to take the stage in New Jersey and the fans reaction on social media has been no ‘Fairytale’. So much so that Anita Baker has had enough and she has taken to her Twitter to tell ‘Kenny’ to tell the truth so that his bully online fans will stop gaslighting her which turned into an ongoing ‘go off’ by Anita Baker, that ended with her kicking Babyface off her tour.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone,” “Appropriate refunds will be made.” –Anita Baker

Babyface’s response to Anita Bakers announcement was:

“I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from ‘The Songstress Tour,’” “It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media.” “While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of the tour.”

Anita Baker may have ended the Fairytale concert tour by issuing her Rapture, however other entertainers are speaking out in defense of Babyface. One of those entertainers is R&B singer Tank who just recently performed a legendary Tiny Desk concert with Babyface.

Just can’t stand by and not talk about the truth of it all. My apologies @babyface but i’m not as meek and mild mannered as you are. It is a flaw of mine but somebody has to say something!. R&B MONEY “I want to respect my elders, I do. Stay out of grown folks’ business is what they say. But somebody gotta say something”

Take a listen to all of what Tank had to say in the video below.