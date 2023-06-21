Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Ah, Push It Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with the Ah’ Push It workout
Push it to the limits!! 30 EVERYTHING X’s 3 ROUNDS
*LEGS
⁃ Fire hydrants ( each leg)
⁃ Static lunges ( each leg)
⁃ Squat jumps w/ pulse
*CORE
⁃ Elbow to knee crunch ( each side)
⁃ Diamond sit-up
⁃ Reverse knee crunch
*UPPER BODY
⁃ Tricep kickback
⁃ BentOver Flyes
⁃ Neutral press
Check out the tutorial video below
