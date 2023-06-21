Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Ah, Push It Workout

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with the Ah’ Push It workout

Push it to the limits!! 30 EVERYTHING X’s 3 ROUNDS

*LEGS

⁃ Fire hydrants ( each leg)

⁃ Static lunges ( each leg)

⁃ Squat jumps w/ pulse

*CORE

⁃ Elbow to knee crunch ( each side)

⁃ Diamond sit-up

⁃ Reverse knee crunch

*UPPER BODY

⁃ Tricep kickback

⁃ BentOver Flyes

⁃ Neutral press

Check out the tutorial video below