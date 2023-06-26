Keyshia Cole Relives Her Mothers Addiction In New Biopic

CLOSE

Source: Victoria Sirakova / GettyKeyshia Cole was one of the first to live out her life on reality television in 2006 with Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is. It was their that we learned about Keyshia Cole’s complicated family and fell in love with her mother Frankie Lyon’s.

With all the success Keyshia Cole has had, her greatest dream was to have her family together. Unfortunately, just like all of us having your family to be on one accord proved to be difficult then tragically Frankie Lyon’s succumbed to her demons that just wouldn’t leave her alone.

On Frankie Lyon’s 61st birthday, July 18, 2021, passed away from of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Keyshia Cole’s heart broke with the passing of her mother, so she found a way to help heal while attempting to help heal others with her new biopic that premiered on Lifetime Saturday, “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story”. Keyshia Cole not only entrusted Lifetime with her story, Keyshia Cole was the executive producer and made her acting debut playing herself, reliving her journey.

According to Keyshia Cole the difficulty of acting is one thing however it was playing herself, reliving things that was the hardest part.

“The casket [scene] was really difficult,” … “The rehab scene was really difficult.”…“It was also something like my last goodbye to her, in a way,”

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, is a story of childhood trauma, tragedy, complexity of love and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself.

Not everyone can face their truth while allowing the world to watch, and for that Keyshia Cole did a phenomenal job!!

Take a look at the videos below.