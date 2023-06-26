Ohio Giant Eagle Closed After Apparent Murder-Suicide

CLOSE

A North Olmsted Giant Eagle remains closed today following a murder/suicide that took place over the weekend. FOX 8 reports the drive-thru pharmacy will remain open.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, police reports state that Edward Smith, 60, shot and killed his ex-wife Susan Petterson. She was 63.

The couple divorced in 2004, and police believe their prior relationship was the motive for the shooting.

Giant Eagle released the following statement:

Giant Ea“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Team Member who lost her life today while working to serve the North Olmsted community. It is incredibly difficult to process and understand any event involving violence, but it becomes unfathomable when our Giant Eagle family is directly impacted. Our thoughts and hearts are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. We are shocked and deeply saddened that such a senseless act of violence occurred in one of our stores. Our top priority remains the safety of our Team Members and our Guests. We are grateful for the quick response of local authorities and are committed to providing all available resources to law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

From FOX 8:

Around 67 employees and 200 customers were at the store when the shooting took place.

Police say they arrived on the scene within less than a minute of calls to 911, and are thankful no one else was hurt.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

