When discussing some of the greatest rappers turned actors in the industry, Ice Cube‘s name is sure to be mentioned. Not only that, but his entrepreneurship, filmmaking, and community involvement add to his long list of accolades.

He sat with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for an extended interview on everything from the makings of the next ‘Friday’ franchise film and Big3 league, to N.W.A memories and celebrating 50 years of hip hop!

The Los Angeles-native gives the inside scoop on some of the questions that all the fans have been wondering. Will there be another Friday? Any career exclusives we may not know about? Where are the upcoming performances?

He gives all of these answers and more! Click to hear the full interview.

This is not Ice Cube’s first visit to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and most definitely wont be his last! For more exclusive interviews and clips, subscribe to @TheRSMS on Youtube.

Ice Cube Talks Filmmaking, Hip Hop, and More on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com