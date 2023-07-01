Hip Hop OG Melle Mel Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

CLOSE

It’s heartbreaking to hear when those that laid the ground work for what Hip Hop is now to go through what they spoke about in the beginning.

While Hip Hop has been celebrating 50 years in the music industry, one of the pioneers in the rap game, Melle Mel, was arrested being charged with felony domestic violence.

It’s like a jungle sometimes , It makes me wonder how I keep from goin’ under..

When mainstream was introduced to rap music everyone flocked to the record store to grab the ‘G’ rated ‘Rappers Delight’ by New Jersey natives The Sugar Hill gang in 1980, a Mello flow that talked about rhythms with an introduction of the rappers that comprised the group. Then in 1982 New York natives Grand Master Flash and The Furious Five changed the club describing narrative with ‘The Message’ lyrically painting a picture of what was really going on in the streets with rapper Melle Mel’s vocal paint brush leading the story. 50 years later the Hip Hop in general has morphed in it’s story telling along with it’s financial gain.

Following the phenomenal celebration of 50 years in Hip Hop performance during The BET Awards, 62 year old Melvin Glover, best known as rapper Melle Mel, was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with felony domestic violence.

According to a report, a woman identified as Jori Jordan alleges that Melle Mel hit her in the left eye, after Melle Mel called her, she went up to his hotel room in L.A. where the two had drinks. She alleged that after she suggested they become intimate and began to look through music to play, he struck her. She also stated that her eye was previously “injured” a month ago after she was hit by a car door, which required surgery, and that when he struck her, he popped her stitches.

Melle Mel who probably didn’t make $50,000 back in the day, denies the allegations and has been released on a $50,000 bond.