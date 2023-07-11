Hill Harper Enters 2024 Senate Race in Michigan [LISTEN]

Author and ‘Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper has officially submitted his bid for 2024 US senate race. Jeff Johnson the Rickey Smiley Morning Show breaks down the details you need to know.

Harper’s first-ever run for office will be with the Democratic party in Michigan. Though many only see him as an entertainer, “there are few people in [the] celebrity community that have been public servants as much as Hill Harper” (as told by Jeff).

The highly-anticipated race is hard to predict, as Michigan’s Senate seat flipped from Republican in 2016 to Democratic just four years later in 2020. Representative Elissa Slotkin is foreseeably going to be his biggest competition. The election will be held on November 5, 2024.

“There’s a high degree of frustration by a lot of Democrats ― not just African-American Democrats in Michigan ― that for the first time in 57 years Michigan does not have a Black Democratic representative in Congress. And that is going backwards,” Harper told the Detroit News, according to Politico.com.

Watch Full Announcement Video Below:

