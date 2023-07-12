Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: GUT HEALTH

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a workout that’s called Gut Health.
Gut Health-3 ROUNDS
*Plank ( elbow) 30 sec
-side plank -15 sec each side
*Elbow to hip ( oblique) 15 each side
-elbow to knee -15 each
-full sit-up twist -10 each side
*knee to chest crunch-20
-bent knee twisting hips left and right -15 each side
*Standing crunch front -10 each side
-side oblique crunch -10 each side
-crossover – 10 each side
Check out the tutorial video below
