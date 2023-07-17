Shawn Carter Foundation Raises $20 Mil During Gala In NYC

CLOSE

It’s been one heck of a week for Mr. Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z.

It started on Thursday with opening party/unveiling for The Book of Hov, an expansive free exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library honoring Jay-Z, produced in collaboration with Roc Nation, the entertainment company Jay-Z founded. The entire project was kept a secret from Jay and his wife Beyoncé until the day before it opened.

Then on Friday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the The Shawn Carter Foundation, co-founded in 2003 by Jay-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter, hosted a black-tie gala at Pier Sixty in New York City, raising $20 million that will be used to help people facing socioeconomic hardships further their education at postsecondary institutions.

The star studded event included DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Babyface, Miguel, Tinashe, A$AP Ferg and Saint Jhn. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Regina Hall, Angie Martinez, Corey Gamble, Tamika Mallory and Ebro Darden, just to name a few.

Those who gave as God has given them the most was Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with a $10 million legacy donation.

See video below