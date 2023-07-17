Woman Facing Prison Time In Dubai For Raising Her Voice

CLOSE

Most people dream of seeing the world, some dreams of vacationing in another country comes sooner than most. The biggest mistake that Americans make when traveling abroad is when we get outside of the United States we move like we are in the United States. Meaning our freedoms that we have in America may get you thrown in jail in another country.

29 year old Social Media, Influencer, Tierra Young Allen of Houston, Texas, passport was confiscated and she is being detained in Dubai not for having drugs or weapons but for raising her voice in public.

According to Tierra Young Allen’s mother she has been going through this terrifying event for two months and Tierra Young Allen could possibly be facing prison time.

Tierra Young Allen’s mother say’s that Tierra and a friend were in a rental car and got into an accident. When they went to the rental car company to retrieve her ID, credit card, and other items left in the rental things went severely left.

“She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual a young man there who was screaming at her,”

Tierra Young Allen started screaming back at the young man. In American, the customer is always right, and if you feel like you’re being mistreated a cussing out usually goes down. However in Dubai a female is not allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice it’s punishable by jail time.

Tierra Young Allen’s mother has reached out to the US and UAE embassies. I’m still awaiting responses.

