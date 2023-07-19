Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Stretch And Get Low

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together by stretching and getting low.

5 min DAILY FULL-BODY workout!

Stretch it out…

Hands up over head, slowly reach down to floor, back up

Right arm reach over drop back down to right foot.

—Repeat on left

-caterpillar, walk hands out to high plank, and back to reach hands over head, X’s 7

-BirdDog 10 each side

-15 squats

-15 jacks

-15 wall push-ups

-30 Mtn climbs

-30 sec elbow plank

END WITH…

⁃ hip opener to back stretch both sides…

Check out the tutorial video below