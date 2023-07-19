Entertainment News

Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Stretch And Get Low

Published on July 19, 2023

Workout Wednesday

Source: Tracey Brown / Canva

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together by stretching and getting low.

5 min DAILY FULL-BODY workout!

Stretch it out…

Hands up over head, slowly reach down to floor, back up

Right arm reach over drop back down to right foot.

—Repeat on left

-caterpillar, walk hands out to high plank, and back to reach hands over head, X’s 7

-BirdDog 10 each side

-15 squats

-15 jacks

-15 wall push-ups

-30 Mtn climbs

-30 sec elbow plank

END WITH…

⁃ hip opener to back stretch both sides…

Check out the tutorial video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Sam Sylk Show Exclusive Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Workout

