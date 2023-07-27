The Bijou Star Files: Ice Cube Speaks on Symbolic Victories With No Change

CLOSE

ICE CUBE Tells Tucker Carlson …’NOTHING CHANGED’ WITH OBAMA OR BLM

It’s not only politics that makes for strange bedfellows — Ice Cube’s unloading on Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 vaccines and more … with, of all people, Tucker Carlson. Read More

JASON ALDEAN BLM Vid Removed From ‘Small Town’ …AFTER ‘POLITE ULTIMATUM’

We now know why Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” music video was edited … because the production company skirted the rules and used FOX footage without permission. Read More

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL Freezes Up Mid-Sentence …APPEARS TO SUFFER MEDICAL EPISODE

Sen. Mitch McConnell is insisting he’s fine, but an odd moment in the middle of a news conference says otherwise … as the Senate Minority leader stopped talking mid-sentence, and stood still as a rock at the podium. Read More

UFO CONGRESSIONAL HEARING PEOPLE MURDERED IN COVER-UP PLOT?!? U.S. Military Whistleblowers Testify

The federal government goes to great lengths to keep alien spacecraft secret from the public, even killing its own citizens … at least that’s what a whistleblower is strongly suggesting. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT PYRAMIDS CONCERT CANCELED After Controversy In Egypt

Bad news for Travis Scott fans that were hoping to see the rapper perform at one of the 7 wonders of the world … because just two days before the big event, the show’s been canceled. Read More

Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Arrest Video Following Her Altercation With Big Lex: ‘I Might Have Went Too Far’

On the latest episode of Stepping Into The Shade Room, reality television star and music artist Joseline Hernandez is opening up about her altercation with Big Lex, her thoughts on Amber Rose, the milestone of her first sober performance, and more with host Thembi. Read More

Ronnie Turner’s Widow, Afida, Reveals Plans To Have A Baby Using Her Late Husband’s Frozen Sperm

In the wake of Ronnie Turner‘s passing, his widow — French singer Afida Turner — is discussing how she was “destroyed” by the devastating loss. Read More

Bar NONE? Peter Thomas Under Investigation For Allegedly Refusing To Pay ‘Bar One’ Employees

Employees are coming forward and accusing Peter of skimping them out of their hard-earned money, prompting an investigation from the U.S. Department of Labor. Read More

