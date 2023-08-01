Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Gender Reveal Firework Show

CLOSE

The trend of the past six years is gender reveals, it is no longer cool to find out the sex of baby when it’s born.

Gender reveals started off as a little party where the excited parents let the cat out of the bag, with something as simple as cutting into a cake to see if was pink or blue, then the balloons exploding with pink or blue confetti.

But that was then and this now where the gender reveal get together has turned into an event that is probably more spectacular then the baby shower. So if your a celebrity the spectacular gender reveal becomes an extravaganza.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced they were expecting their second child together on the red carport of the famous 2023 Met Gala, now they have revealed the gender of their newest addition with a party that ended with fireworks revealing that IT’S A GRIL!!!

Take a look at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian epic gender reveal below.