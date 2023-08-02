Cedar Point Debuts ‘World’s Tallest And Fastest Triple-Launch Strata Coaster’

CLOSE

If you’re an adrenaline junkie then you’re going to want to visit Cedar Point next summer.

The legendary theme park in Sandusky has just revealed plans to debut a brand new roller coaster, and experts are already calling it the “world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster” in the world!

The new ride is called Top Thrill 2, the sequel to its preceding Top Thrill, which shut down in 2021.

While Top Thrill had a single strata-launch which rocketed riders to 120 mph from one point, Top Thrill 2 will have three strata-points. After jolting riders to 120 mph at the beginning, it will go backward for a bit at 101 mph, before finally ending with a push forward to 128 mph.

Oh, it also has a 90-degree 420-foot climb before a huge drop!

So yeah, this coaster will certainly have your heart pumping!

Information from FOX 8 was used for this post. To see their entire report CLICK HERE.

