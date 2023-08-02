Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Normalizing Your Body

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together by Normalizing Your Body.

Let’s normalize moving -3 Rounds

High Plank oblique crunch X’s 20

Low Plank tabletop twisters X’s 40

High Plank crossover knee taps X’s 20

Step squat press X’s 20 each side

Goblet Squat X’s 25

DB Bent over Row X’s 25

Bent over flyes X’s 20