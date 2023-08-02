Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Normalizing Your Body

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together by Normalizing Your Body.
Let’s normalize moving -3 Rounds
High Plank oblique crunch X’s 20
Low Plank tabletop twisters X’s 40
High Plank crossover knee taps X’s 20
Step squat press X’s 20 each side
Goblet Squat X’s 25
DB Bent over Row X’s 25
Bent over flyes X’s 20
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
BeyHive Approved: Get Into These Renaissance World Tour Attendee Looks
-
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days
-
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens
-
#NowCarlee: 50 Wild Carlee Russell Tweets To Get You Through The Weekend
-
Cleveland: 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot On East 98th Street Identified
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!