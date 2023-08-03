Beyonce’ Deleted Lizzo While Others Turned Their Back On Her

CLOSE

Lizzo say’s “in case nobody told you today your special”, but people are alleging that behind the public’s closed doors that is not what the Grammy Award winning artist is singing to team Lizzo.

A lawsuit has been filed against Lizzo by three of Lizzo’s former dancers have accused the singer of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shamming.

What’s odd is Lizzo has always been the champion of being who she is, and her weight for her was never a factor.

Sadly not long after the news broke about the pending lawsuit, other members of her team, have been turning on Lizzo, one saying that Lizzo was arrogant, self-center and unkind and Queen ‘Bey’ even hit delete on Lizzo’s name while performing “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)”

Just a couple of months ago Lizzo had posted a video of herself watching “Renaissance” tour, saying, “I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You Beyoncé.”

What a difference a day makes one minute you’re riding high, the next negativity starts pulling you down.

See video below