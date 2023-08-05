Jamie Foxx Message To Fake Friends “They Killed This Dude Name Jesus”

CLOSE

Only the seasoned saints will get this next story.

On social media people thrive off the negative, being intrusive and being the first one to spill the tea, a lot of times before even being sure there is any tea to be spilled.

Actor Jaime Foxx has been through much after suffering a medical emergency, when his daughter just simply asked for prayers. Prayers that were summoned and Jamie Foxx gave his testimony via a video on his IG page. However in-between the summonsing of prayers and the testimony, even following the testimony the intrusive tea spillers still wanted to make a positive into a negative.

Hence why we believe that just like Jamie Foxx gave us an update with testimony, he also had a quick sermon for those who tried to tear him down.

In a recent post, that has since been deleted by Jamie Foxx that some thought was ‘anti-Semitic’, instead of taking the post for what it was, clearly a message to his #fakefriends with #fakelove, “They killed this dude name Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!”

Take a look at Jamie Foxx’s post below then give us your thoughts.