Jamie Foxx Message To Fake Friends “They Killed This Dude Name Jesus”

Published on August 5, 2023

CinemaCon 2018 - Lionsgate Invites You To An Exclusive Presentation Highlighting Its 2018 Summer And Beyond

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Only the seasoned saints will get this next story.

On social media people thrive off the negative, being intrusive and being the first one to spill the tea, a lot of times before even being sure there is any tea to be spilled.

Actor Jaime Foxx has been through much after suffering a medical emergency, when his daughter just simply asked for prayers.  Prayers that were summoned and Jamie Foxx gave his testimony via a video on his IG page.  However in-between the summonsing of prayers and the testimony, even following the testimony the intrusive tea spillers still wanted to make a positive into a negative.

Hence why we believe that just like Jamie Foxx gave us an update with testimony, he also had a quick sermon for those who tried to tear him down.

In a recent post, that has since been deleted by Jamie Foxx that some thought was ‘anti-Semitic’, instead of taking the post for what it was, clearly a message to his #fakefriends with #fakelove, “They killed this dude name Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!”

Take a look at Jamie Foxx’s post below then give us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Jamie Foxx

