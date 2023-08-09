Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: New Balance Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a NEW BALANCE FULL BODY CHAIR WORKOUT
Perform 2-3 Rounds
*Crossovers 15 each leg ( press down the knee to stretch the hip)
*Knee lift with Leg extensions ( squeeze your quad as you extend)
*Squat jumps with chair tap ( or you can just lift the heels) X’s 25
*Chair taps X’s 25 each
*Chair step ups X’s 20 each leg, alternate legs
*Chair step up with static Kickbacks ( stay on one side at a time ) X’s 25 each leg
*incline Push-ups X’s 20
*Chair dips X’s 25
*Jackknife crunches X’s 25
*V-ups ( straight legs, keep together, hinge through hip and lift legs up). X’s 20
*Flutter Kicks X’s 50 total
Check out the tutorial video below
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
