The Bijou Star Files: Tory Lanez Say’s Sorry Not Sorry

TORY LANEZ DEFIANT, NO APOLOGIES …For Shooting Meg Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is speaking out against his 10-year prison bid … but he's not going to apologize for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting, as he still insists he didn't do it.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER HELPING 70 FAMILIES IMPACTED BY MAUI WILDFIRES… Food, Shelter, & Clothing

Floyd Mayweather is stepping up in a huge way for over 100 people displaced by the horrible wildfires in Maui … not only paying for almost 70 families to fly to safety, but also providing them with a place to stay, food to eat, and clothing to wear.

KOBE BRYANT FIRST LOOK AT NIKE ‘HALO’ PROTRO 8S Designed By Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's new sneaker, the Protro 8 is dropping in two weeks on what would've been Mamba's 45th birthday … and now we're getting a look at the new Vanessa Bryant-designed Nike kick.

DESIIGNER ON THIN ICE IN MASTURBATION CASE … Admits To Smoking Weed, Not Attending Counseling

Desiigner allegedly admitted to breaking the terms of his pretrial release in the case where he was accused of masturbating on a plane in April … and now he could land behind bars.

Georgia Couple Files Lawsuit Accusing Hospital Of Decapitating Their Baby During Delivery And Concealing It

A Georgia couple has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Tracey St. Julian and the Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.

O’Shae Sibley’s Suspected Teen Killer Charged With Murder As A Hate Crime; Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison If Convicted

The 17-year-old suspect who has been indicted on second-degree murder in the death of O'Shae Sibley has learned that his alleged attack on the dancer is now being considered a hate crime.

Social Media Reacts To A Detroit Man Beating Someone With A Folding Chair

In light of the Alabama brawl it looks like we have another folding chair that has gone viral! In the video that has surfaced on social media you can see a man in Detroit beating up a white man with a folding chair.

Tyrese Sues Home Depot For $1 Million, Claiming He Was Racially Profiled While Visiting The Store

Looks like Tyrese is suing Home Depot for $1 million! According to PEOPLE, On Wednesday sued the home improvement store for civil rights violations, alleging he and two associates were the victims of racial profiling by employees at the West Hills store in February.

