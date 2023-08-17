Wedding Bells In The Works For Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

CLOSE

Bells will be ringing the glad, glad news that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are singing the wedding bell blues with plans for that day in the works, coming soon.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were legendary teammates, winning rings together now it seems that Scottie Pippen’s ex has taken off his ring to have another placed on her hand by Marcus Jordan, choosing to stay on the legendary team.

TMZ caught up with the couple in Los Angeles on Wednesday to see if wedding plans are in the near future. “We’re looking for a location,” Jordan responded. When asked if they have a date, he said, “It’s in the works.”

Take a listen to what Macus Jordan had to say about taking things to the next level with Larsa Pippen in the video below.