Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Welcomes A Baby Girl

CLOSE

It seems like it was just yesterday that tennis great Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian were lighting up the sky with their epic gender reveal.

Today congratulations are in order as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have welcomed into the world their second child, baby girl, Adira River Ohanian.

The happy couple Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian while joined by their 5 year old daughter Olympia in a TikTok video introduced Adira River Ohanian to the world.

Take a look at the video below.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,… “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter ? I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister….Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea,’”

See video below