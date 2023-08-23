Halle Berry Finalizes 8 Year Divorce

CLOSE

Recently on The Real Housewives of Atlanta someone cracked that Kenya Moore’s divorce proceedings have been longer than her marriage. Well it appears that Kenya Moore wasn’t in that boat alone.

It’s being reported that after 2 years of marriage and a grueling 8 year divorce, Halle Berry, is officially a single woman, with a dent in her purse.

57 year old actress Halle Berry after 8 years in court has finally finalized her divorce from her 3rd husband 57 year old actor Olivier Martinez.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and obtained by Page Six detail the terms of their agreement, which orders Halle Berry to cough up $8,000 a month in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez had a prenup, but the case still dragged on for years because there were some unresolved issues on custody and child support, however they have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo.

