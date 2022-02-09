LOCAL NEWS: Ohio BrewDog Locations Changes Name of a Beer Item to Honor Bengals QB Joe Burrow

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The quarterback for the Big Game-bound Cincinnati Bengals is getting special drink named after to celebrate the team playing the biggest NFL game of the year.

Joe Burrow is being honored by BrewDog with the beer that will be known as “Joey Juice.” This comes just in time as the popular brewery recently opened its Cleveland location.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The “Joey Juice” will be available at all Ohio BrewDog bars, including the BrewDog outpost located at 1956 Carter Road in Cleveland. For every pint of “Joey Juice” sold, BrewDog will donate $1 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, a charity aimed at making a difference in food insecurity across Southeast Ohio.

In addition to Cleveland BrewDog will also offer “Joey Juice” at its locations in Columbus and, of course, Cincinnati.

There will also be some specials on its menus that will involve both beer and food. Look for those to include chicken wings, pizza and fries, along with its special brand of beer.

“Joey Juice” will temporarily replace “Elvis Juice” on the day of the Big Game. It would be a good way to support the Bengals and gave back to those in need through the Buckeye state.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Emilee Chinn and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of BrewDog and Facebook