Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Easy As 1, 2, 3 Workout

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a ‘Easy as 1, 2, 3’ Workout

HABIT FORMING EXERCISE ROUTINE…

• Easy as 1/2/3

1 – minute plank

2 – burpees

3 – push-ups

4 – sit-ups

5 – squats

**Repeat this sequence 5-7 ROUNDS

Check out the tutorial video below