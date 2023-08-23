Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Easy As 1, 2, 3 Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a ‘Easy as 1, 2, 3’ Workout
HABIT FORMING EXERCISE ROUTINE…
• Easy as 1/2/3
1 – minute plank
2 – burpees
3 – push-ups
4 – sit-ups
5 – squats
**Repeat this sequence 5-7 ROUNDS
Check out the tutorial video below
-
