Marlo Hampton played no games at the celebration of Rasheeda Frost’s television show, Boss Moves. The RHOA star appeared in a striking see-through dress that made mouths drop.

Marlo Hampton Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

Two things are certain about Marlo Hampton: she will throw shade and take fashion risks. The fashion entrepreneur showed up at Rasheeda Frost’s latest event looking snatched, and we are sure all eyes were on her. Hampton showed a lot of skin in a $1,500 Bronx and Banco dress that left little to the imagination. The now sold-out garb is from the designer’s Spring 2023 Ready-to-wear collection, and it features a halter top and twisted fabric that exposes the public figure’s lower body. Hampton allowed the dress to do the talking and kept her accessories to a minimum. She wore diamond studded earrings and bejeweled ankle-strap sandals and carried a mini black purse to complement her look. The reality star rocked her hair in a pulled-back low ponytail, and her natural-looking makeup accented her ensemble perfectly.

Hampton posted a reel of her look and the event, remixing the chorus from Victoria Monet’s song, “On My Mama.” “I look fly. I look good. You can’t touch my bag. Wish you could.” Her followers ate her look up and inundated her comment section with praise. “Your looks are top notch nobody in the franchise seeing you,” wrote one follower. When it comes to serving looks, Hampton is at the top of her game. It’s nothing to catch her in the latest designer threads from head to toe, and when she is filming RHOA, many tune in to not only catch the drama but also to see what the Foster Care Fridays Founder is rocking.

Marlo Hampton Steals The Show At Rasheeda’s Television Celebration In This $1500 See-Through Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com