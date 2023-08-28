Listen: Dr. Courtney Batt- Adolescent Medicine Specialist at University Hospitals, Rainbow Babies & Children

As you start to prepare your child for a new school year, a physical exam or checkup might be on the to-do list. And for good reason. Adolescence is a vital time for regular health care visits.
-
6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces
-
‘N-gga Wake-Up Call’: Larry Elder Checks Charlamagne Tha God Over Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark
-
Da Brat’s Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
-
Teen Found Guilty Of Murder In 2022 Strongsville Crash
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Aging Like Fine Wine: Happy Birthday Halle Berry!
-
Strongsville Teen Mackenzie Shirilla Sentenced For Killing 2 In Car Crash