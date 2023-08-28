93.1 WZAK
Entertainment News

Tyrese Drops New Single Kicking His Ex Over Child Support

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Move over Hip Hop you are now not the only ones putting out diss tracks. ‘Baby Boy’ Tyrese has been vocal about his Ex and rendering to Caesar, now the R&B singer is being vocal about it through music.

The singer/actor, Tyrese dropped a track titled ‘Love Transaction’, going in on his ex Samantha Lee.

Tyrese summons his inner Marvin Gaye in ‘Love Transaction’ harmonizing about getting got for thousands in child support, accusing Samantha of asking for way more than she really needs to care for their daughter, Soraya.  Tyrese also says their kid is wondering why they’re not together anymore , while posing the question, was this love, or a transaction?Tyrese might be being messy in ‘Love Transaction’, but the track is fire, one for all my steppers to step too.Take a listen below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

RELATED TAGS

Tyrese

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close