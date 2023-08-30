Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Squat with Me

CLOSE

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with the ‘Squat With Me’ workout.

“Squat with Me”… 1 min each exercise X’s 4 rounds

*Good morning ( hinge at the hips with a slight bend in the knee- to Squat hands behind head)

*Squat straight leg toe touch ( opposite hand with opposite legs)

*Squat with lateral lunge ( one leg bent and the other straight/alternate sides)

*Squat with oblique crunch ( hands remain behind head)

*Squat Twisters w/calf taps ( list squat, twist the torso left n right) at the same time tap the heels up n down for calf activation.

*Squat -4 corners ( squat once to front then only move one leg at a time, three turns, and then a full 360 turn back to front) do this on each side! Either one side or alternating sides.

*Wall squats w/knee crossover

See the tutorial video below.