Joy Reid Aired Out FOX Hosts During The ReidOut “It’s Almost So Creatively Racist”

FOX hosts revealed just how they think of black people recently, so MSNBC’s Joy Reid, had to read them.

When former President Donald Trump was recently indicted and his mugshot dropped some are of the belief that his mugshot will win over more Black voters than previously thought because he’s been arrested.

Joy Reid of MSNBC who hosts “The ReidOut” aired out FOX hosts for their insulting remarks.

“You go back and think about people arrested in the 1960s, John Lewis’ mugshot is a badge of honor, but it was what he was arrested for. He was arrested in order to protest for people to vote and have civil rights.” “Donald Trump wasn’t arrested for protesting for civil rights. Donald Trump has been accused of stealing national security including nuclear secrets. He has been accused of sexual misconduct against a woman and that’s a civil case. He has been accused of attempting to steal an election and conduct a coup. The idea that Black people, simply because he was arrested, are going to gravitate toward him, I actually — you know, it’s almost so creatively racist that I’m almost impressed that they have all come up with this.” And on Fox, this is their new talking point. They think Black people like criminals, and that’s what they think of Black folk. They even think Atlanta is a giant criminal stew of the hood, and therefore any mural in Atlanta has got to be pro-Donald Trump and got to be Black people lining up to praise him. It’s what they think of black people, the reason that they can’t get Black people to vote for them.”

