CLOSE

Mo’ money, less problems?

Sean “Diddy” Combs strikes again—putting his money where his mouth is in support of a worthy cause.

Just ahead of the 30th anniversary of his iconic record label, Bad Boys Entertainment, he has returned publishing rights to the artists and songwriters that helped build the musical empire. TMZ reported that Diddy turned down several multi-million dollar offers for the company’s catalog in order to hand back the rights to artists and songwriters such as Ma$e, Faith Evans, The LOX, 112, and the estate of the Notorious B.I.G.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In 2020, Ma$e took to Instagram to accuse the music mogul of unethical practices and “starving” artists.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artists and been extremely unfair to the very same artists that helped (you) obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Bad Boy label,” Ma$e wrote in the since-deleted post.

See: Former 112 Frontman Q Stands With Mase Regarding Diddy Publishing Beef

While the decision is admirable and pioneering (especially in hip hop), there is no doubt that it is just a small piece of Bad Boys’ pie. The label has sold over 500 million records, produced 38 platinum singles and earned multiple Grammy Awards since its founding in 1992, according to the official website for Combs Global.

This is yet another gesture to add to Diddy’s recent streak of charitable efforts. In the past few months alone, he has donated several millions to HBCUs and black wealth initiatives.

Related: Diddy Donates $1M To HBCU Jackson State University’s Football Team

Related: Diddy’s $185M Cannabis Deal Goes Up In Smoke After Company Merger Fails

Related: Kanye West Is Back On Twitter Talking About Mind Control, Can’t Buy His Publishing

Diddy Returns Bad Boys Publishing Rights to Artists and Songwriters was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com