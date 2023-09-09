Karrueche Tran Debuts New Blonde Pixie Cut

CLOSE

Karrueche Tran’s pixie cut has been giving us major hair envy all summer long! And just when we thought the style couldn’t get any cuter on her, the model and actress recently gave her hair a stunning refresh ahead of the fall season and we think this might be her best look yet!

Taking to Instagram, the 35 year old beauty revealed that she’s switched up her cut in a major way – changing the color from jet black to golden blonde. Tran revealed the new hair color by showing off her short tresses in a stunning mirror selfie.

In the photo, she shared a side angle of herself donning the new look which revealed a much lighter and slightly curled look. “what shall we call blonde K? ,” she captioned the post.

Check out the stunning look below.

“so good!” wrote one of Tran’s followers underneath the hair reveal while another commented, “I loveeee this teddy bear blonde ” And we have to agree, this cut is the look that keeps on giving!

The Bel-Air star originally chopped her hair off earlier this year and revealed that she decided on such a drastic haircut following the death of her father. In a moving social media post, she explained her motive for chopping her hair off and showed fans how she was using her cut to honor him.

“Life is really LIFING right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy. I’ve always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it,” she explained in the caption. “I feel like a weight has been lifted. I feel so free and I honestly love it,” she continued. “Being able to release my hair in the ocean along with some of my dad’s ashes was magical. A full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist.”

We love this look on her, and love the meaning behind it even more!

