Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Spur of The Moment

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with the “Spur of the Moment” Full Body Workout

—Perform 5 full rounds for 1 min each exercise!!

*Knee chops- include hands overhead to touch knee as you crunch your mid section

*Air squats- bend the knees 90degrees

*Oblique CrossOvers-alternating knee to opposite elbow

*Oblique Abductor Hip Crunch

*Squat Crunches-bring both

hands up over head and form an air circle as you crunch down toward the pelvis

See the tutorial video below.