Tamar Braxton Wants Out Of The ATL Following Car Robbery

We believe it’s safe to say that nobody likes a liar or a thief and probably one of the top ten violating things a person can do is to rob someone.

Recently caught on tape Tamar Braxton’s car was robbed in Atlanta, she wasn’t in or near the car, and praise God she wasn’t hurt however the incident has left the singer/Reality Star shook now she wants out of the ATL.

Forget ‘Love and War’, Tamar Braxton is feeling unsafe!! Tamar posted on IG that she was robbed.

“I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car ‘cause I don’t live anywhere ’cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone.”

According to a PageSix source:

“She [Tamar Braxton] is highly pissed and freaked out. Now she wants to move out of the luxury building and wants to remove herself from ATL completely” …“But that would be hard to do because she works for Dish Nation, which tapes in Atlanta.”

