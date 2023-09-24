Krayzie Bone, of legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” inside a Los Angeles hospital.
According to sources for allhiphop.com, Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, checked himself in the LA hospital on Friday, September 22, after experiencing a bout of coughing up large amounts of blood. Henderson suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact. He’s currently sedated and on a breathing machine.
Bizzy Bone took to his Instagram stories with a post that simply read ‘Pray 4 Kray’.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
80-year-old granny robs pregnant woman
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL
-
Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships
-
National Cheeseburger Day: 7 Places To Get Cheap Burgers In Cleveland!
-
Cleveland Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
New Bae Alert!? Browns Grant Delpit Rumored To Be Dating Rapper Bia
-
93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps