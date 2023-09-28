Brittany Renner Reveals 35 Guy Body Count and Rick Fox Wants To Be 36!?

CLOSE

A trending revelation came on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ when “Basketball Wives” star Brittany Renner spilled the tea that she has a 35 guy body count. Once the shocking Brittany Renner testimony went viral, former basketball star Rick Fox gave a testimony of his own saying he wanted to number 36.

The 31 year old, social media superstar, actress, Fitness model, Author, App developer and Instagram mega star, Brittany Renner, during an interview with Shannon Sharpe said that she has slept with more men than years she’s been on this earth. Brittany Renner even went so far to say that she once caught a yeast infection after having sex with three men within 24 hours.

Brittany Renner: “My dating pool is impressive.”

ShannonSharpe: “Expansive?”

Brittany Renner: “I’ve had sex with 35 guys.”

Shannon Sharpe: “Oh, lord!”

Now former NBA star/actor Rick Fox has taken to social media to shoot his shot with Brittany Renner wanting to get on her score board as number 36.

Take a look at Brittany Renner’s and Rick Fox’s testimony below.