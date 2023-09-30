Listen Live
Win Tickets To See The Legends Of Hip Hop In Cleveland!

Published on September 30, 2023

Legends Of Hip Hop Winning Weekend

The Legends Of Hip Hop Tour is coming to Cleveland on October 28!

WZAK has your chance to win FREE tickets to see Too Short, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Project Pat, Juvenile, Bun B, and Scarface!

For your chance to go to the Legends Of Hip Hop Tour in Cleveland, text keyword 93LEGEND to 23845!

TEXT 93LEGEND TO 23845 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS!

