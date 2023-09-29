CLOSE

With the Thursday night passing of the trailblazing Democratic California senator Dianne Feinstein, also known as the “liberal lioness,” it raises the question of who her replacement in the senate will be.

Feinstein announced in February that she planned to retire at the end of her current term in 2024.

As reported by CBS News, California Governor Gavin Newsom said [earlier this month] he would abide by his pledge to appoint a Black woman to Feinstein’s post, while saying he hoped he’d never have to make that decision. But Newsom has also said he wouldn’t fill the seat with one of the Democrats vying to succeed Feinstein in the 2024 election, calling such a move “completely unfair to the Democrats that have worked their tail off.”

Feinstein was the longest-standing female senator in history, having served 31 years. During her tenure she has advocated for women’s and reproductive rights, gun control, environmental protection, and more. She has also been endorsed by former US president Barack Obama.

Gov. Newsom made the following statement Friday morning following her death:

And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved. Every race she won, she made history, but her story wasn’t just about being the first woman in a particular political office, it was what she did for California, and for America, with that power once she earned it. That’s what she should be remembered for. There is simply nobody who possessed the strength, gravitas, and fierceness of Dianne Feinstein. Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by her passing, and we will mourn with her family in this difficult time.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Speaks on Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Replacement was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com