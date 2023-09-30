Home Depot Claims They Have Video Proving Tyrese Is Lying About Racism Lawsuit

CLOSE

Tyrese had sent his someone into Home Depot to make a purchase for him. Tyrese say’s that he got on FaceTime from outside the store telling the cashier it was okay to authorize the transaction on his card but the cashier wouldn’t do it unless Tyrese came into the store with his ID. Tyrese who is a frequent Home Depot shopper came back into the store showed his ID the transaction was made and they left then filed a $1 million lawsuit against Home Depot.

During this alleged bad shopping experience Tyrese say’s there was a computer glitch that made the transaction take 25 minutes, then people started recognizing him and making him feel uncomfortable. Home Depot’s cashier says the transaction took that long because when There came in he made the cashier clear out the transaction and he added more to it. Tyrese then said that the cashier was a racist Karen.

Home Depot is now saying shame on Tyrese, because they have video backing up their side of the story and that Tyrese did NOT speak face-to-face with any of their cashiers.

