Blueface Sentenced For 2022 Las Vegas Strip Club Shooting

Usually when you see a story about rapper Blueface it has something to with him, Chrisean Rock, their baby, other baby mama’s or what his moms thinks.

Today 26, year old Johnathan Porter AKA Blueface is in the spot light all by himself. Blueface was sentenced today for a shooting at a Las Vegas Strip club on Oct. 8, 2022.

Blueface was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure following the shooting of a man named Kentavious Traylor.

According to Blueface’s attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Lisa Rasmussen, Judge Kathleen Delaney had accepted the plea deal over the summer, which stipulated a probation-only sentence. On Monday, Delaney sentenced Blueface to a suspended sentence of 2-5 years in prison, meaning he will only serve probation.

“This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation. We were pleased that the Court followed the negotiations of the parties in this matter… Mr. Porter is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life.” –Kristina Wildeveld

Blueface is due back in court October 4th after being charged with felony robbery charges following an incident where a fan allegedly tried to film Chrisean Rock with a cellphone.

