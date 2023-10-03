CLOSE

LeBron Ready For 21st Season

LeBron James is entering his 21st NBA season.

The legend will turn 39 in December and will play against opponents half his age while trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their 18th

championship in franchise history.

In an interview Monday, James said, “I think it all starts with the mind, obviously. You know, the mind controls everything. I think being able to keep

my mind fresh, just allows my body to kind of follow after that. Then able to continue to step into the gym and continue to prepare myself for

another season. I felt like I had a heck of a summer.

