Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: ALL YOU NEED IS ONE

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with ALL YOU NEED IS ONE

ALL YOU NEED IS ONE 🎤 (DB)

15 each exercise on each side -5 ROUNDS

-Squat w/Overhead Press ( the weight is in the same hand as your leg steps out)

-Straight leg extension w/push (toward opposite ankle)-obliques

-Tricep kickback extension

-Hip Oblique Crunch (drive hand up over head and pull elbow down toward hip as you lift up

25 -KB Swings ( drop butt low and pull weight from in between legs , as you squeeze the glutes and repeat) BUT KEEP KNEEES SOFT

See the tutorial video below.