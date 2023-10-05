Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: ALL YOU NEED IS ONE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with ALL YOU NEED IS ONE
ALL YOU NEED IS ONE 🎤 (DB)
15 each exercise on each side -5 ROUNDS
-Squat w/Overhead Press ( the weight is in the same hand as your leg steps out)
-Straight leg extension w/push (toward opposite ankle)-obliques
-Tricep kickback extension
-Hip Oblique Crunch (drive hand up over head and pull elbow down toward hip as you lift up
25 -KB Swings ( drop butt low and pull weight from in between legs , as you squeeze the glutes and repeat) BUT KEEP KNEEES SOFT
See the tutorial video below.
