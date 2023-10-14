Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Her WTH Moment At 2022 Oscars [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir ‘Worthy’ is dropping next week, but this week, while promoting her new book she has dropped peoples jaws when she said that she and Will have been separated since 2016. Don’t pick your mouth up yet, Jada Pinkett Smith is now saying that she doesn’t know WTH was going on with Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars when the infamous slap of Chris Rock seen around the world happened.

Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with Hoda for a ‘Today Show’ hour long special and revealed that she wasn’t so much taken back about Will Smith slapping actor/comedian Chris Rock live on television but rather that Will referred to her as his wife.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on,”

Jada Pinkett Smith also believes that she became the bad guy over what went down during the 2022 Oscars because of the false narrative she helped to create on ‘Red Table Talk’.

It’s beginning to sound like Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, is Worthy of a title change to Revelations 1:1 The Word According to Jada. Thoughts?? Take a look at the video below.