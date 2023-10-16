Tupac’s Brother Say’s Diddy Called To Clear His Name

CLOSE

Ever since Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested a few weeks ago in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, The Who’s, who, Hip Hop has been talking. One person in particular is rapper 50 Cent, who has been alleging that Diddy was somehow involved as well.

There is saying where there is smoke, there is fire, and according to Tupac Shakur’s brother P Diddy reached out to him with a bucket of water to put the rumor fire out, when it initially started back in 2000.

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Tupac’s brother Mopreme Shakur recalled the Bad Boy mogul, P. Diddy, who went by Puffy then, phoning him in the 2000s.

“The boy Puffy called me though,” Shakur began. “Puffy called me back in the day. … He was like, ‘I just want you to know I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s [murder]. I know who you are, but we never met and I just want to call you man to man and let you know that I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s death.’”

