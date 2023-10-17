Win FRONT ROW Tickets To The Legends Of Hip Hop Tour In Cleveland!

Listen Live
Published on October 17, 2023

WZAK is giving away 1 pair of FRONT ROW tickets to see the Legends Of Hip Hop tour in Cleveland!

Starring Too Short, Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, and Project Pat!

This special tour will be at Cleveland’s Wolsteind Center on Saturday, October 28!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Register To Win Legends Of Hip Hop Tour contest ends on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

legend of hip hop tour

