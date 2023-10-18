According To Jussie Smollett’s Rep The Actor Has Entered Rehab

The multitalented actor Jussie Smollett who’s life was turned upside down after an alleged farce hate crime attack in Chicago, latest update might give some insight as to what is going on with him.
According to a rep for Jussie Smollett, the fallen ‘Empire’ star has entered rehab.
While trying to appeal his criminal eviction after being sentenced to 150 days in jail, Jussie Smollett is allegedly taking this time to get some help.
According to his rep, “Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years. He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.”
The biggest question is, what is Jussie Smollett rehabbing from?
According to TMZ drug use was mentioned quite a bit during his trial and the Osundairo brothers, who Jussie Smollett allegedly hired to attack him, claim that they were his dealers.
