The Bijou Star Files: Jaidyn Alexis Gets A Rock & A Record Deal

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 25, 2023:

Jaidyn Alexis Signs Record Deal With Columbia Record

Four months after making her music debut with “Stewie,” Jaidyn Alexis is signed to a major record label. Read More

LEBRON JAMES ROCKS $28K LOUIS VUITTON OUTFIT… For NBA Season Opener

LeBron James pulled out all the stops for his first fashion statement of the 2023-24 season … rocking over $28,000 worth of Louis Vuitton for opening night!! Read More

PILOT ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER I WAS HAVING NERVOUS BREAKDOWN …Admits To Taking Mushrooms

The off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who tried taking down a sister airline’s plane is blaming the incident on a nervous breakdown and a serious lack of shut-eye, and also admits to taking shrooms. Read More

CHRIS OLAVE ARREST VIDEO NFL Star Told Cop …’I PLAY FOR THE SAINTS, MAN’

New Orleans Saints superstar Chris Olave seemed to be looking for a cop to cut him some slack during his arrest on Monday by name-dropping his NFL employer … but police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows law enforcement very clearly did not care. Read More

L&HH: MIAMI’S PRINCE MICHAEL SORRY FOR SPILLIN’ LORI HARVEY BEDROOM DEETS… But It’s My Truth!!!

“Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Prince Michael is apologizing for his explicit, and public, deep dive into his past relationship with Lori Harvey — but he sounds very “sorry not sorry. Read More

