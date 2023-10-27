The Bijou Star Files: 216 Myles Garrett Is All-In

CLOSE

MYLES GARRETT BUYS STAKE IN CLEVELAND CAVS… I’m A Part Owner!!!

Myles Garrett is going all-in on The Land — the Cleveland Browns superstar just became a part owner of the Cavaliers!!

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson Elected House Speaker

Late Tuesday, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) became the fourth Republican pick for the post since the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

TN ATTORNEY GENERAL META’S APPS TOO ADDICTIVE FOR TEENS… We’re Suing to Make Social Media Safer

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta made sure to design Facebook and Instagram so they are super hard to quit, and the result has been bad for society … at least that's the allegation from Tennessee's Attorney General, and 41 other AGs.

WIZ KHALIFA I WENT ALCOHOL-FREEONLY EARTH DRUGS NOW

Wiz Khalifa says he's been dry for 8 months and is a better man for it … but he's got no plans to abandon weed and shrooms.

CHANDLER JONES ARREST VIDEO NFL Star Rambled To Cops’I HAVE 112 SACKS … I’M A MILLIONAIRE’

Chandler Jones spent about 30 minutes with officers during his September arrest … and new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows he rambled and made bizarre requests throughout nearly the entire duration of their interaction.

ACCUSED TEEN MURDERERS LAUGH IN COURT, GRIN AT VICTIM’S FAMILY …After Allegedly Killing Ex-Police Chief

The teens accused of fatally mowing down a retired police chief with a stolen car giggled in court Tuesday — smirking at the victim's family and flipping them the bird.

