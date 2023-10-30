The Bijou Star Files: Will Smith Feared Treach Because of Pepa

CLOSE

Will Smith Feared He ‘Was Gonna Get Killed’ By Treach For One-Off Date With Pepa [Video]

Will Smith fans are trying to fill in the gaps of a hilarious first date story he shared on his new podcast celebrating hip hop, "Class of '88."

MAINE MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CARD FOUND DEAD …From Apparent Suicide

Robert Card — the man accused of going on a shooting spree in Maine, killing at least 18 people and injuring over a dozen more — has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MAINE MASS SHOOTING SUSPECTROBERT CARD MAY HAVE BEEN TARGETING EX-LOVER… As Manhunt Continues

Robert Card might have been targeting his ex-girlfriend when he chose two specific locations in Maine to go on his alleged mass murder spree.

MATTHEW PERRY CAUSE OF DEATH STILL A MYSTERY… Autopsy Pending

Matthew Perry's death will remain a mystery for now — because officials are waiting for some key tests to be done before weighing in definitively on how he died.

MAGIC JOHNSON NEW BILLIONAIRE!!!4th Athlete to Hit Milestone

Magic Johnson just joined the 10-figure club — and he's in the prestigious company as only one of a few athletes to reach the achievement … so says Forbes, anyway.

TUPAC SHAKUR PRISON ID & BOOKING PHOTO FOR SALE

Two infamous pieces of Tupac Shakur's past now have a price tag attached to them … and someone with a lot of dough could secure his booking photo, or even his ID, from his time behind bars.

MIKE PENCE I’M OUT ON 2024 RACE… Just Not My Time

Mike Pence is throwing in the towel on his bid for the presidency, 'cause he says it's simply not his time to be commander-in-chief … but it sounds like politics are still in his future.

